The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Social media action must protect kids

By The Canberra Times
May 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dangers of social media for children are very real. Research is rife with cases of abuse, manipulation and bullying.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.