The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Public sector STEM roles under threat with wages 'in the slow lane'

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The yawning gap between public and private wages for workers in software, IT and computer engineering areas will pose a major problem as the federal government seeks to fulfil its promise of growing the public sector.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.