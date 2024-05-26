The budget has shown us we still have plenty of concern for others

Don't get me wrong. Our public square isn't particularly kind. And there's plenty of vitriol, conceit and individualism to go round. But thankfully, there are deeper anthropological currents that float our boats. Our moral artillery is ancient, practised and perhaps more resilient than we think. The polls are onto something good, but it's in the fine-print. There will always be burdens, but it appears we are still, on some level, willing to carry them for each other.