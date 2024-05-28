Zero tolerance adds up to zero common sense

"Ah, the ute problem; problem it is," writes Tony. "Pouring out noxious gases and breaking up our fragile roads. My wife and I went to Sydney on the train a few years ago - it was still the old Southern Cross which ought to have been in a museum years ago. You are right, we'll get nuclear submarines which we don't want or need long before high-speed rail, which we do. Melbourne to Sydney on high-speed rail would conceivably beat the airlines or come close to doing so because there would be little or no security issues and both ends the stations are in the cities. London to Paris is like that and the trip is oh so comfortable. If only."

