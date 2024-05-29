What happens when artists let go and trust the process

Taking inspiration from the Process Art movement of the 1960s and '70s, this exhibition explores the relinquishing of control in the creative process through paintings and drawings. The works are introspective and speculative, concerned with the artists' willingness to create work without knowing what the end will be. Jacklyn Peters is concerned with time, using the tally mark as a key motif. To read these works the viewer imagines each mark as a footstep that the artist has taken. Tamsin McLure is concerned with our sources of identity and security, and the necessity for relinquishing control to play without fear of failure. Relinquishing control... opens at ANCA Gallery, Dickson, on June 5 at 5.30pm and runs until June 23. 2024. See: anca.net.au.
Robert Fielding is a contemporary artist of Pakistani, Afghan, Western Arrernte and Yankunytjatjara descent, who lives in Mimili Community in the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. Fielding combines strong cultural roots with contemporary views on the tensions between community life and global concerns. Following a Canberra Glassworks supported residency in 2023, Robert's exhibition of work challenges the perception of Central Desert artwork in the medium of glass. Nyaru is on at Canberra Glassworks until Saturday July 27. For more information, visit: canberraglassworks.com.au.
Canberra Potters' annual Student | Teacher Exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the skills and creativity of the many students who attend classes at Canberra Potters.The teachers' own work is exhibited alongside the students'. It's on at Canberra Potters from June 6 at 6pm until July 7. For more information, visit: canberrapotters.com.au.
Comedy ACT is celebrating 15 Years of the Canberra Comedy Club. On Thursday June 6 at Fun Time Pony at 7.30pm, Lehmo, seen on Utopia, will be headlining a set with Chris Ryan as MC and also featuring Suma Iyer, Jeff Shen and Nick Starkey. See: comedyact.com.au.
The musical by Jonathan Larson, with songs including Seasons of Love and La Vie Boheme, is a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit. It's on at the Canberra Theatre from June 7-15. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream is full of tangled romantic relationships and mischievous faeries and a play within the play. The three worlds comically collide. Bell Shakespeare's production is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from June 7 to June 15. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
