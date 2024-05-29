What happens when artists let go and trust the process

Taking inspiration from the Process Art movement of the 1960s and '70s, this exhibition explores the relinquishing of control in the creative process through paintings and drawings. The works are introspective and speculative, concerned with the artists' willingness to create work without knowing what the end will be. Jacklyn Peters is concerned with time, using the tally mark as a key motif. To read these works the viewer imagines each mark as a footstep that the artist has taken. Tamsin McLure is concerned with our sources of identity and security, and the necessity for relinquishing control to play without fear of failure. Relinquishing control... opens at ANCA Gallery, Dickson, on June 5 at 5.30pm and runs until June 23. 2024. See: anca.net.au.