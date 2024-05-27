Unassuming home sells for $6.1 million

A Forrest home on more than half an acre of land sold at the weekend for $6.1 million in a one-bidder auction.
The property at 4 Sorell Street appears unassuming from the front but inside boasts five bedrooms, several living spaces and a large cellar.
The home was listed for sale in mid-April with Andrew Chamberlain of Blackshaw Manuka.
"[The campaign] was a little longer than normal, which I tend to do for the top-end properties just to allow buyers to get into a position to make the decisions and preparations they need to buy a high-value home," he said.
Just one bidder registered for the auction on Saturday, despite several other hopeful buyers attending.
"They bid a number of times during the auction in effectively a negotiation with the owner on the auction floor," Mr Chamberlain said.
The sellers, who are moving overseas, were pleased with the result, he said.
"There was a recent sale not far at $5.9 million of a somewhat comparable property, so something with a six in front of it was good," he said.
Interested parties were mostly from Canberra, including the eventual buyers who were "local professionals", Mr Chamberlain said.
The home, on a 2570-square-metre parcel of land, last sold in 2009 for $2.7 million, CoreLogic records show.
In about 2010, the owners completed a significant extension and renovation of the home.
The project went on to win a Master Builders Association award in 2012.
The kitchen and main living room opens out through a series of French doors to the outdoor terrace area, which overlooks the gardens and a salt-water pool and spa.
Downstairs is a large rumpus room and office space, plus a climate-controlled wine cellar.
There's also a separate studio at the rear, with a kitchenette and bathroom.
Mr Chamberlain said the home's character and large block size was appealing to buyers.
"It just ticked a lot of boxes for what people were looking for in Forrest," he said.
Monday's public holiday didn't dampen auction activity in Canberra. There were 82 homes scheduled for auction in the week to Sunday, up from 72 the week prior.
CoreLogic's preliminary results showed a 59 per cent clearance rate.
From the results collected by Monday morning, 13 homes sold before auction and 19 homes sold at auction.
