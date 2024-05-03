Canberra home quietly sells for $8 million

It happened discreetly, but a Canberra home sold for $8 million earlier this year, marking one of the highest sale prices recorded in the capital.
Sitting on Canberra's most expensive street, 11 Wickham Crescent, Red Hill changed hands in an off-market sale in January.
The four-bedroom home is located on almost an acre of land in one of the most exclusive streets in the capital.
The property first went up for sale in October 2022 with The Agency and went to auction the following month, where it passed in for about $7.4 million.
In December 2023, Josh Morrissey, director of Hive Property Deakin, found a buyer for the home, and the sale settled in January.
Mr Morrissey was unable to discuss the details of the sale, however CoreLogic records show the home changed hands for $8 million.
Dino Jugovac, founder of civil construction firm D Group, was the seller, records show.
Prior to Mr Jugovac's ownership, the Wickham Crescent home was in the hands of another construction industry figure.
The home is understood to have been designed by architect Peter Byfield in 2001 for Col Alexander, founder of Canberra development company CIC.
The quiet sale was one of the top five highest sale prices recorded in the ACT.
It joins two other homes that have sold for $8 million: a home on Mugga Way, Red Hill in 2020 and another Wickham Crescent address in late 2023.
Only two homes have sold for a higher price, including a home on Baudin Street in Forrest that sold for $8.3 million in 2023.
Canberra's house price record stands at $9 million, set in 2020 with the sale of a sprawling Empire Circuit estate.
The Wickham Crescent home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living and dining spaces. Outside is a patio and swimming pool, amongst established gardens.
While it appears understated for a home of such high value, the property is located on a large block in one of Canberra's most expensive enclaves.
One street away from Mugga Way, Wickham Crescent has about a dozen homes on it.
It topped the list of Canberra's most expensive streets by Suburbtrends in 2023.
At the time Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka, who has sold several homes on the street, described Wickham Crescent as a "quietly kept secret".
"What really attracts people is that Wickham is a very secluded pocket," he said.
Together, the five most recent sales on the street have totalled nearly $33 million.
The most high-profile Wickham Crescent owner was Rupert Murdoch, who is said to have owned Number 8 until 1999.
