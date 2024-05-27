Maguire backs bombshell Origin picks as Qld reveal classy act by axed star

The game one squads for State of Origin have been locked in, with some big calls made by new Blues coach Michael Maguire and Maroons coach Billy Slater.
There's rarely an Origin squad announcement without controversy, but the 2024 series has already dropped some massive bombshells.
Here are the major talking points and what the coaches had to say about their decisions ahead of the June 5 series opener in Sydney.
Titans back-rower David Fifita was a surprising omission in Slater's Maroons, with Dragon Jaydn Su'A picked ahead of him.
Slater explained Fifita's form prior to round 12 simply wasn't up to the "standard" he wanted from his Origin side, but expressed gratitude at the Gold Coast poster boy's classy response to being dropped.
"This team doesn't get selected over the last 24 hours, it's a collection of habits over the course of the year and what players have done in the past," Slater said following Fifita's impressive performance in a win over the Broncos on the weekend.
"I spoke to Dave [Sunday] night. He's taken the disappointing news like a true Queenslander.
"He wished the best for the footy team. He further reiterated that with a text message afterwards."
Other highlights of the Maroons squad was Slater naming Parramatta forward J'maine Hopgood for an Origin debut, and putting five-eighth Tom Dearden in the halves with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans to replace injured Cameron Munster.
Slater also had an intriguing response to how he planned to utilise in-form back Selwyn Cobbo on the bench.
"He is there for a bit of cover but at the same time Selwyn can play various positions," the coach said. "I might even create one for him, who knows.
"We will plan that as the week goes on... we have only scratched the surface of what he can do."
Cronulla's Nicho Hynes is set to partner Jarome Luai in the NSW halves, despite a calf injury scare.
Hynes failed to get through Cronulla's 42-0 loss to Penrith on Saturday due to a lingering calf issue, but Maguire won't be holding back the half when he enters Blues camp this week, planning instead to "hit the ground running from day one".
"He had a scan yesterday and it looked really good. There's no further damage and I think it actually looked better," Maguire said.
"He's ready to go. I'm super confident with how Nicho's been. I'm really looking forward to how he comes into camp. He's a leader."
Looming as Hynes' replacement should he reinjure his calf is veteran Rooster Luke Keary, the 19th man for the Blues.
NSW skipper James Tedesco was a shock exclusion in the new Blues squad, with Panthers star Dylan Edwards to take his place and make his long-awaited Origin debut. It also means NSW will have a new captain in forward Jake Trbojevic.
The selection bombshell meant Tedesco was the first Australian captain to be dropped from their Origin side while still leading the Kangaroos.
Maguire admitted it was a "tough" phone call to make to Tedesco, the 22-game Origin veteran, that he wouldn't play. Maguire refused to detail the conversation and didn't discuss his Origin future, but said Tedesco's reaction was "excellent".
"They're always tough (decisions)," Maguire said. "But my job is about making decisions for what I believe is going to take the team to success."
Tedesco's axing was one of 11 changes from game three last year, with six debutants featured in a new-look Blues squad, including Edwards, Cameron McInnes (lock), Spencer Leniu (forward), Zac Lomax (wing), Joseph Suaalii (centre), and Haumole Olakau'atu (forward).
Penrith's Liam Martin will be a back-row starter alongside Rooster Angus Crichton, with Maguire to closely watch his health after a recent hamstring strain.
Raiders try-scoring machine Hudson Young was still greenlit for a Blues return after being dropped for game three in 2023. Young was named on the bench, with Bulldog Matt Burton 18th man.
Young's selection means he won't play for Canberra in their round 13 clash with the Dolphins in Redcliffe on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old will be missed as the Raiders' leading try-scorer (seven this season), with the door now ajar for Simi Sasagi to get a call-up from NSW Cup.
"He's a shining light for us," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said of Young on the weekend. "He deserves to be selected in Origin."
- with AAP
June 5: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Homebush, 8.05pm.
NSW BLUES SQUAD: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Joseph Suaalii 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Jake Trbojevic (c) 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Isaah Yeo 15. Haumole Olakau'atu 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Hudson Young. Reserves: Matt Burton, Luke Keary, Mitch Barnett
QUEENSLAND MAROONS SQUAD: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Pat Carrigan 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. J'Maine Hopgood 17. Selwyn Cobbo. Reserves: Felise Kaufusi, Brendan Piakura, Ezra Mam
