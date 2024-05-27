Reconciliation needed 'now more than ever' in Canberra

Commonwealth Park showcased Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture on Monday with food, music and entertainment as part of Reconciliation Week celebrations.
"It brings out everyone's love for it and understanding as well," says Stevie Greenaway on what events like these do for Reconciliation Day.
The theme for 2024 is "Now More Than Ever", to facilitate conversation about shared histories and cultures like Uncle Billy T from Yukembruk Dreaming Dance Academy.
"Our dance group is not just about local dance, it's about the community," he said.
"Also recognising who we are as First Nations people, learning the songs and the dances. A lot of people just watch, they don't know what the song is about or the dance is about."
The Yukembruk dance group followed Uncle Billy's smoking ceremony to welcome the community onto Country.
"It's good to see the whole community here as well," he said.
Stevie Greenaway is a member of the Yukembruk dance group, alongside her children.
She said that people who come to these events get a better understanding of what Indigenous communities are about.
"It means the Aboriginal people and our culture being accepted by the wider community, which obviously, it already should be."
"The Yukembruk dance group allows my children to practice their cultural skills when we're not living on country, which to me as an Aboriginal woman is just amazing."
"Unless we do that, we're never going to be acknowledged, our culture won't reach where it should reach."
In the children's marquee, activities that displayed Indigenous culture included Aboriginal symbol tracing, Yulunga language development games and the Wiradjuri dance dice.
Ms Greenaway said her kids might have friends who don't understand Indigenous culture, so raising them to tell their friends who they are, and where they come from, in the story behind our First Nations people was important.
"I hope to raise strong, black, proud children who will always stand up for their rights, their country and their culture. That's what I want as a mum."
Families gathered around the main stage where entertainment like Wallabindi and Djaarmby Band shared stories and song.
AJ and Debbie Wiltshire were among those in attendance reflecting on what Reconciliation Day means to them.
"I think it's important to spread the message of reconciliation and everyone needs to be a part of it," they said.
"The more we can be around and talk about Aboriginal issues and bring them to the public, I think, the more the better."
Local Canberra residents, like Martin Lumb, who, despite not often going to events like these, showed up to be part of the conversation.
"It's important that despite the referendum, we need to keep having some presence," he said.
Fleur Taylor-Lumb said: "It's a reminder of how far Australia hasn't come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.