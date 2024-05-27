ACT's road fatality total this year now sits at five

ACT Policing's Major Collision Team is investigating the circumstances of a collision that took the life of a 55-year-old man.
The Torrens man was involved in an accident whilst riding his motorcycle on Athllon Drive, Wanniassa, last week.
Around 7.30am on Thursday, May 23, police responded to reports of a collision on Athllon Drive. The incident was between a motorcycle travelling southbound and a red Mitsubishi travelling northbound just before the intersection with Sulwood Drive.
Police, emergency services and ACT Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene treated the man before transporting him to hospital in a serious condition.
The man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, May 25. This marks the fifth road fatality in the ACT in 2024.
Police urge anyone who witnessed or has footage of the collision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7755888.
