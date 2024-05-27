The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT's road fatality total this year now sits at five

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 27 2024 - 8:11pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing's Major Collision Team is investigating the circumstances of a collision that took the life of a 55-year-old man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.