AI at Questacon, Rosemary's Baby, and more this weekend

The increasing and controversial use of artificial intelligence is the subject of the exhibition Friend or Foe - the Rise of Artificial Intelligence, now on at Questacon. It features more than 100 AI-generated artworks curated by Australian digital artist Luke Millanta. The centrepiece of the exhibition is a digital artwork presented on the Questacon QMAX large format screen, along with a range of digital artworks that seek to interrogate society's relationship with AI. This exhibition asks viewers to consider the themes of copyright and ownership, the nature of creativity, and bias in AI. See: questacon.edu.au.
Get ready for a hot time in the cold town with Drag Cabaret - Sexy Shenannigans. This has burlesque to make you think, goddess queens, passionate performance art, and delicious drag to entice, titillate, tease but leave you feeling satisfied. Come dressed your seductive best for prizes from local artists. Hot tip: you can wear anything under a fluffy coat. The special guest is Bambi Valentine and the other artists include Desire Bility, Des Cartes - Philosopher King and Guy Alias as MC. It's on at Smiths Alternativr on Friday, May 31, at 9.30pm (doors open 9pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
Consider this: a hijacked plane is heading towards a packed football stadium. Ignoring orders to the contrary, a fighter pilot shoots down the plane killing 164 people to save 70,000. This leads to a murder trial and the fate of the pilot is placed in the audience's hands - they are the jury. Terror by Ferdinand von Schirach is a play bringing to life a version of the thought experiment known as the trolley problem presented in a scenario that is all too credible. It's on at the Mill Theatre in Dairy Road from June 1 to 4 (previews) and June 5 to 15, various dates and times. Suitable for teenagers and up. See: ticketing.humanitix.com/
There's been a lot of talk about gaslighting recently and one of the prime examples in movies is Rosemary's Baby (1968, M, 137 minutes). It was written and directed by Roman Polanski from Ira Levin's novel. Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and Guy (John Cassavetes) move into a large apartment building in Manhattan and strange things start happening. Rosemary, who becomes pregnant, wonders what's going on. The film creates an atmosphere of unease in a seemingly ordinary setting and the tension just keeps building. Ruth Gordon won an Oscar playing the garrulous neighbour Minnie. There will be a pre-screening introduction and live performance by drag artist Venus Mantrap. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Friday, May 31, 8pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Amici will be pouring the vino, shaking up the cocktails and serving up cheese and charcuterie platters at their Twilight Sessions on Friday from 6.30pm. Whether you're on a date, catching up with friends, or out with the family; an evening of chilled live music will get your night started. Bookings are recommended, walk-ins are subject to availability. No cover charge. See: amici.bar.
