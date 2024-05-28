AI at Questacon, Rosemary's Baby, and more this weekend

Consider this: a hijacked plane is heading towards a packed football stadium. Ignoring orders to the contrary, a fighter pilot shoots down the plane killing 164 people to save 70,000. This leads to a murder trial and the fate of the pilot is placed in the audience's hands - they are the jury. Terror by Ferdinand von Schirach is a play bringing to life a version of the thought experiment known as the trolley problem presented in a scenario that is all too credible. It's on at the Mill Theatre in Dairy Road from June 1 to 4 (previews) and June 5 to 15, various dates and times. Suitable for teenagers and up. See: ticketing.humanitix.com/