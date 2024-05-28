The Canberra Times
AI at Questacon, Rosemary's Baby, and more this weekend

May 29 2024 - 5:30am
Friend or Foe is now on at Questacon. Picture supplied
Where to visit:

The increasing and controversial use of artificial intelligence is the subject of the exhibition Friend or Foe - the Rise of Artificial Intelligence, now on at Questacon. It features more than 100 AI-generated artworks curated by Australian digital artist Luke Millanta. The centrepiece of the exhibition is a digital artwork presented on the Questacon QMAX large format screen, along with a range of digital artworks that seek to interrogate society's relationship with AI. This exhibition asks viewers to consider the themes of copyright and ownership, the nature of creativity, and bias in AI. See: questacon.edu.au.

