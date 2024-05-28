Coalition vows to cancel visas of 'antisemitic student protesters'

The Federal Opposition has announced a plan to cancel the student visas of protesters who chant anti-Semitic slogans or express support for Hamas, if elected to government.
Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson said if elected next year the Coalition would use section 116 of the Migration Act to cancel the visas of student protesters "found to be involved in spreading anti-Semitism or supporting terrorism".
It comes as the pro-Palestine encampment at the Australian National University - where protesters have been accused of antisemitic taunts and making a Hitler gesture - continues at an approved location on campus.
"Since October 7 we have seen multiple instances of anti-Semitic rhetoric and sympathy expressed for listed terrorist organisations including Hamas on campus," Senator Paterson said.
"And yet there is no evidence the Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles have cancelled a single student visa under the significant powers available under the Migration Act."
Section 501 of the Migration Act already empowers the Immigration Minister to cancel a person's visa on character grounds if, in the event they were allowed to stay, there was a risk they would vilify or pose a danger to a segment of the Australian community, or incite discord.
Shadow Immigration Minister Dan Tehan said Australia "respects the democratic right to protest and free speech, but we will not tolerate racism, anti-Semitism, or the public support for a terrorist organisation like Hamas that still holds Israeli citizens as hostages and was responsible for grotesque atrocities against the Israeli people."
Shadow Education Minister Sarah Henderson said the Albanese Government and some university authorities had "failed to combat anti-Semitic hate and vilification on campus".
"In the face of an alarming rise of anti-Semitic protests and encampments, the Coalition will do whatever is necessary to shut down anti-Semitism at educational institutions," Senator Henderson said.
The Coalition will attack Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Parliament in Tuesday over his response to a requested International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
An ICC prosecutor has recommended to the Hague-based court that an arrest warrants be issued for Mr Netanyahu for war crimes, as well as for Hamas leaders who ordered the October 7 attacks on Israel.
Mr Albanese has refused to say whether Australia would enforce ICC arrest warrants against top Israeli officials.
The Greens will introduce a motion supporting Palestinian statehood, while the prime minister grapples with divisions within his party on the Middle East conflict.
South Australian Labor Senator Fatima Payman has called on her own government to stop trade with Israel in response to its "deplorable" attack on Rafah, after being criticised for using the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".
The phrase, chanted at many pro-Palestine protests, is interpreted by many Jewish people as being antisemitic, as it infers that the state of Israel will not longer exist.
Labor MP Josh Burns, who visited his former Jewish school in Melbourne on Monday with Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles after it was subjected to an antisemitic graffiti attack, has opposed the government's decision to support extra Palestinian rights at the United Nations.
"We need to be, as a country, mature enough to be able to have a debate about what's going on overseas, to allow people to have their completely legitimate right to express their views about what's happening overseas - but to do that in a way which does not challenge our own social cohesion," Mr Marles said during the visit.
