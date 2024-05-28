Pialligo Estate auctioning continues

More items from the closed down hospitality empire Pialligo Estate are being auctioned off, including a gazebo, wine barrel and "signature" olive oil drums.
The failed Canberra hospitality business collapsed owing $10.6 million to 600 people and businesses last March.
Allbids is hosting an auction which will end on Tuesday evening.
As of Tuesday at 12.05pm, the highest bid for an item was $1015. It was placed on an infrared rays heater.
A lucky bidder might score an AFOS Kiln AK4 commercial fish/meat smoker, which Allbids says retails for nearly $357,000, for only $106.
The highest bid for "a collection of cafe furniture", including chairs and tables, was $51.
And someone has bid $810 for five Pialligo Estate signature 20L olive oil drums. They have an original retail price of $750.
All up, there are 16 drums up for auction.
Another buyer has placed a winning bid of only $1 on a set of four reproduction point of sale stands.
Highest bids as of Tuesday, 12.05pm.
Creditors of the collapsed business will not get a cent from the sale of the property the business operated on, despite an estimated value of more than $30 million.
None of director John Russell's assets or the property will be available to liquidators to pay off creditors.
The Canberra Times previously reported that Mr Russell has properties worth at least an estimated $63 million.
They are not available to creditors.
