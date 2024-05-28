The Canberra Times
Pialligo Estate auctioning continues

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
May 28 2024 - 12:55pm
More items from the closed down hospitality empire Pialligo Estate are being auctioned off, including a gazebo, wine barrel and "signature" olive oil drums.

