The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
In Depth

Pialligo Estate owner John Russell has extensive property interests

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a failed business owing creditors more than $10 million has an extensive property portfolio, estimated to be worth more than $63 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.