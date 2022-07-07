The Canberra Times
Developer of Braddon student accommodation block, Mesja Pty Ltd, seeks investor for 406-unit project

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
July 7 2022 - 7:30pm
A Canberra developer is seeking an investor for its student accommodation development in Braddon. Picture: Supplied

A student accommodation block planned for Braddon is one step closer, a Canberra developer seeking a buyer for its 406-unit project.

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

