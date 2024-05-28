Victim of suspicious Belconnen house fire was a 36-year-old man: police

Police have confirmed the victim of a suspicious house fire in Holt was a 36-year-old man who lived at the property.
The house fire is still under investigation after the building went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday, May 22.
Police told The Canberra Times they believe the fire was deliberately lit.
Forensic crime scene investigators were working with ACT detectives on determining the cause of the blaze, and how the man died.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Giltinan Place around 2.30am on May 22.
The conjoined brick house, which shares a common wall with a neighbouring property, was significantly damaged by the fire which had collapsed a section of the tiled roof.
Superintendent Rod Anderson said that the body of the man was discovered after firefighters had extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties within the Belconnen cul-de-sac.
He said he understood that a neighbour had detected the fire and called emergency services.
Throughout the day, crime scene tape sealed off the cul-de-sac and the crime scene was guarded by uniformed police.
Due to the roof damage, police investigators were unable to enter the crime scene until a structural engineer had provided the all clear.
Neighbour Wesley Gates said he and his wife didn't realise the house was on fire until police knocked on their door.
The owner of the house was a Caucasian man in his fifties or sixties, he said.
"We met him occasionally when we went for a walk, but [he] keeps to himself. He's been repairing his house," Mr Gates said.
Police urge anyone in the area of Holt and Latham between 2am and 3am on Wednesday, 22 May with dash-cam footage to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.