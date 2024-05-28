The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Who's who in the Snow dynasty

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 29 2024 - 11:21am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stephen Byron

Stephen Byron is a director of The Snow Foundation and chief executive officer of Canberra Airport and the broader Capital Property Group.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.