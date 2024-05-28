Who's who in the Snow dynasty

Stephen Byron is a director of The Snow Foundation and chief executive officer of Canberra Airport and the broader Capital Property Group.
He will remain as airport and group CEO following the retirement of his father Terry.
Mr Byron has led the 26-year transformation of the Canberra Airport precinct with a focus on "excellent customer experience and sustainable design".
He oversaw the addition of $2.5 billion in airport infrastructure, a new terminal, a retail precinct and three business parks which now cater to more than 16,000 people working for government departments and private enterprise tenants.
Mr Byron also managed Capital Property Group's expansion into real estate development at Denman Prospect and Constitution Place.
Tom Snow has served as director of Canberra Airport for over 14 years, and as the deputy chair of the airport for the last [four] years.
He will be the new chair of airport following his father's retirement.
Mr Snow has served as a director of Perth Airport, Bankstown Airport, Port of Adelaide and Etihad Stadium, and was also the inaugural chair of Equality Australia and the Snow Medical Research Foundation.
He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Georgina Byron was appointed CEO of The Snow Foundation in 2006 and has significantly grown its reach and impact since.
Before her roles in philanthropy, Ms Snow had 13 years in the corporate sector holding senior executive positions at David Jones and AMP.
She is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, holds a bachelor of business degree, majoring in marketing and a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment.
Ms Byron was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2021 for "significant service to the community, and to social change initiatives".
Scarlett Snow is an executive director of the Snow Foundation
Ms Snow is an experienced speech pathologist and has been working with children with disabilities and complex communication needs for more than 10 years.
She has her own practice in Canberra and focusses on providing early intervention for children and language support for adults with disabilities.
She holds a masters of speech language pathology (honours) from Sydney University and a bachelor of commerce from Macquarie University, and spent time in Ghana, Africa working as a speech pathologist in community settings.
Prior to qualifying as a speech pathologist, Ms Snow worked in consumer research, running qualitative and quantitative research and coordinating communication campaigns.
In addition to her responsibilities with The Snow Foundation Board, she sits on the Foundation's Small and Medium Grants Committee and oversees the assessment of all individual grant applications.
