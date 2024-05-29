The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Reasons not to fear your data getting sold

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
May 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's nothing more annoying than getting phone calls and emails after a company sells your data, but that doesn't mean it should always be banned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a partner at the economics advisory firm, Mandala, a visiting fellow at the ANU Crawford School and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.