'Ultimate girls night out': Sex and the City creator comes to Canberra

Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell will bring her one-woman stage show to Canberra in December, promising the "ultimate girls night out".
Bushnell's column in the New York Observer and the subsequent book Sex and the City was the basis for the legendary TV series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, which went on to win multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards and spawned two box office-busting films.
Her books and screen successes redefined modern relationships in the Nineties and Noughties.
Bushnell will bring her one-woman show True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City to the Llewellyn Hall in Canberra on Thursday, December 5.
"I'm so excited to be coming back to Australia," she said.
"I can't wait to share True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City with my Aussie Sex and the City fans. They'll hear about the real Mr Big, my true-life Sex and the City friends and which parts of the show are real ... or not real. Grab a cosmo and get ready for a lot of laughs."
A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 11am on Friday, May 31. Go to telstra.com/tickets for details.
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11am on Tuesday, June 4. Visit tegdainty.com for more.
Canberra is the first city on the tour which also includes the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
"So, whether you're a Carrie or a Miranda, a Charlotte or a Samantha, grab yourself a seat, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and join us in toasting the saucy memoirs of a cultural icon."
