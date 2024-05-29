Fire in Canberra College toilet was deliberately lit, police say

A fire at a Canberra College toilet was deliberately lit and is being investigated by police.
Emergency services were called at 11:50am on Wednesday, May 29 to the campus on Launceston Street in Phillip.
ACT Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and extinguished the small fire, which had created a large amount of smoke on the campus.
Everyone was evacuated from the site and students were sent home for the rest of the day.
An ACT Policing spokesman said the incident was being investigated.
"Damage was limited to the restroom area and two members of staff were treated for smoke inhalation," the spokesman said.
"The fire was deemed to have been deliberately lit and an investigation has commenced.
"Anyone who has information about this incident who has not already spoken to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au"
ACT Fire and Rescue officers did atmospheric monitoring to test the air quality in the buildings before handing the scene to police.
An Education Directorate spokesman said the students were sent home after the incident but classes were expected to resume on Thursday.
Canberra College is a public senior secondary school for year 11 and 12 students.
It offers alternate education programs for pregnant and parenting students through the CCCares program.
