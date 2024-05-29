From a Victorian dairy farm to the Tokyo Wombats to representing Canberra

At first she thought she was in trouble and being called into the principal's office.
But it turned out Chelsea Moscript was getting offered her first professional contract.
Moscript made her ACT Meteors debut last year and has been upgraded from a development contract to be part of next summer's 16-woman squad.
The leg-spinner has taken the road-less-travelled to get her first senior contract as a 28-year-old.
Moscript grew up on a dairy farm in country Victoria and played Australian football for Melbourne University in the VFLW.
She made the final three in Renegades Recruit in a bid to earn a contract with the Melbourne Renegades WBBL squad in 2022.
Her involvement with Cricket Without Borders led to her working for the Japan Cricket Association, where she also played for the Tokyo Wombats.
A job with Cricket ACT brought her to Canberra, but it also opened a door into the Meteors squad.
Moscript's one of four inclusions into next summer's squad - along with Zoe Cooke returning from Queensland, Anesu Mushangwe and Shivani Mehta.
"I was surprised. I got called into [Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen's] office and it kind of felt like I was in a bit of trouble to be honest," Moscript said.
"It felt like I was getting called into the principal's office, but then he gave me the news and it was all very exciting."
It will be Moscript's first season as a member of the senior squad, but Meteors coach Erin Osborne said the leg-spinner would add leadership and help develop the young Meteors as well.
Osborne said the details of the new domestic Twenty20 competition the Meteors will play in next summer was still up in the air.
She said it was also unclear who Meteors captain and Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack would play for, given the competition will involve the eight WBBL clubs and the Meteors.
Cricket Australia appears to have caved in to pressure from the WBBL Sydney and Melbourne clubs by changing the competition from a state-based one to include the WBBL sides.
Osborne still saw it as a good development opportunity for Meteors players.
"Truth be told we don't have all the details still so we're not even at that stage where we're able to offer contracts for the new T20 competition," she said.
"[The state-based model] was going to be a fantastic opportunity for the ACT - we don't have a Big Bash team.
"[The new model] will test the depths of cricket around Australia ... it's potentially gone from a competition that's looking at developing Australian players to a competition that's developing state-based players.
"But at the end of the day it's an opportunity for the ACT to be part of a T20 competition - whether we'll have the likes of Katie Mack, I'm not sure at this stage."
Meteors squad: Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman.
