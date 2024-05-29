'Hardest man I met': Canberra sport, Raiders mourns a fitness icon

The Canberra sporting community is mourning the loss of an icon who's name still sends a shudder down the spine of the players he used to coach.
Canberra Royals junior and Queanbeyan Blues legend Brian Bourke died this week after a long battle with dementia.
His passing prompted a flood of tributes for a man who is immortalised in bronze at the Queanbeyan Leagues Club - recognition of a 16-year career for the Blues.
He then became the head trainer under Don Furner snr when the Canberra Raiders joined the NSWRL in 1982.
He continued to coach into his 70s and for many, particularly at Royals, his legendary training sessions still make grown men nervous.
After finishing his playing days in rugby league - which included being named the Country Rugby League player of the year in 1972 - he returned to Royals as a "fitness fanatic".
He teamed up with Royals first-grade coach John Kelsey in 1979 to work as the fitness trainer for the players for most of the next 20 years.
"When [Kelsey] told another Royals legend and former first grade coach Gary Beadman of his plan Gary responded, 'you're mad, he'll kill them'," Royals said in a tribute post on social media.
"Regardless, from that time and for most of the next 20 years the whole club would do three blocks of four-week conditioning (some would say torture) pre-season, mid-season and end of season. And while nobody actually died, Gary wasn't far from the mark."
Bourke's fitness regiment was credited with sparking a 12-year domination of the John I Dent Cup. The club won the first-grade premiership eight times between 1979 and 1991.
"Finishing a 'Bourkey' became a badge of honour for all players and while there were a few dissidents almost all were eventually converted and up to 100 players would turn up for his 'mad hour' sessions," the Royals tribute said.
"There is no doubt of Bourkey's contribution to what was a period of unprecedented success for Royals, probably unmatched in Australian rugby history.
"If you talk to any players from that period they will tell you that 'Bourkey's' conditioning gave them the confidence and self belief that regardless of the situation or score they could finish on top in any game. The premierships flowed in all grades."
The "Bourkey's" were a series of fitness drills, which played into Kelsey and Kim Thurbon's plan to play running rugby.
"I hated Bourkey's. But they were the difference between our club and all the others," Daniel Boardman said.
Tim Harper added: "RIP Bourkey, the hardest man I ever met. Flogged us but it was worth it. Hope Heaven's XV are ready for one of your sessions. They'll be praying for Hell."
Bourke had been struggling with his health, but he was still coaching on the South Coast when he was 72 years old when he signed up to be the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs under-16s coach.
"At one stage when I was coach I had 90 blokes underneath me, from first grade to fifth grade and they werent game to say boo to me," Bourke said at the time.
"I worked them hard but thats what the game is all about.
"Thats one thing I always had when I was playing. I may not have been had the best skills out on the field but I was the fittest.
"... Ive played England three times, beat New Zealand, I played in America in front of the white house one time," Bourke said.
"I love the game and its great to get down and train with the young guys."
Bourke was crucial in setting the standards at the Raiders in the early years with Furner in charge.
"Brian was a long-time player for the Queanbeyan Blues whose legacy will long be remembered by those who played with him or were coached by him," said former Raiders chairman John McIntyre.
"Brian believed that hard work was the key to achieving success and he implemented this as the Raiders' inaugural head trainer."
"I think its important to point out that Brian was not only well respected by the players he played with, but also the players he played against."
Bourke won't be forgotten any time soon, though. He's immortalised in bronze inside the Queanbeyan Leagues Club, where his statue stands proudly in the region's rugby league heartland.
"Our great club is in mourning today after news that Blues legend Brian Bourke passed away yesterday after a long battle with illness," the Blues said
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to "Bourkey's" family, friends and teammates."
Keni Kawaleva said: "[The] only person I ever trained under whose warm up was harder than the actual training, rest easy Bourkey."
Bourke is survived by wife Cecily and two daughters Candy and Jem. The funeral service will be at the Mollymook Surf Club on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.