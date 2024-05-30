To market, to market, as Harris Farm opens at Majura Park

Harris Farm Markets opened quietly on Thursday but the word was already out. Even before the doors parted, there were people queuing at the new Majura Park venue.
Since the news was first announced back in 2022, Canberra's savvy shoppers have been waiting for the Sydney brand to open a store here. And they were not disappointed.
Apart from the fresh produce section, which the brand is synonymous with - think coloured heirloom carrots and purple cauliflower alongside the staples such as watermelon, apples and bananas - Harris Farm has many stores within one.
There's Fish in the Family, where crumbed calamari was half-price on opening day; an in-house butcher as well as prepackaged meats; a Salumi Australia delicatessen, slicing all kinds of charcuterie; and spots to pour your own milk and honey. And not to forget the cheese section, selling close to 500 different brands.
There's a juice bar, a nut station and flower market; aisles for speciality items from cleaning products and pet food, to imported sauces from all cuisines.
Canberra's own Three Mills Bakery has also set up on site and is baking in-store; you can do your shopping to the aroma of freshly baked sourdough.
For Harris Farm CEO Luke Harris, the Canberra store is a welcome addition to the company stable. Canberra is the 31st store, with others across NSW and Queensland.
"We've been talking about Canberra for years," he says. "I've been coming to Canberra for 20 years looking for a site and when we found Majura Park we knew it was the right place."
The opening was delayed due to construction issues, but Harris says he was blown away by the response on the first day of trading.
"We're confident it will be a really good fit here in Canberra and we're also proud to be working with local producers and we have their produce in store," he said.
Harris Farm Markets began more than 50 years ago when Luke's parents, David and Cathy Harris, opened their first store in Villawood in 1971. The company is still family owned and operated.
The Canberra store will employ more than 80 people.
Luke Harris said he thought the market would offer an alternative to the major supermarkets, recognising that many families were doing it tough in this cost-of-living crisis.
"I think that you'll see that our prices are very good, especially when it comes to fruit and vegetables," he says.
"We really focus on delivering value for our customers because I think everyone understands cost-of-living pressures these days.
"It's this whole idea where quality, freshness and value all comes together, and I think that's what customers around Australia really love about Harris Farm Market."
Three Mills Bakery hospitality manager Ben Holland said the Canberra company was proud to be teaming up with Harris Farm Markets.
"We're back here in Majura Park where it all began, and I think it's going to be a good collaboration," he said.
"How great to be doing your grocery shopping with the smell of freshly baked bread."
There's a grand opening on June 8-9, with a weekend of excitement and fun for the whole family. Enjoy creative kids' workshops, live music, entertainment, cooking demonstrations by chefs, exciting giveaways and more.
Harris Farm Markets, open seven days from 7am-9pm. Unit 3/10 Catalina Drive, Majura Park
