AOC chief says Paris Olympics will be 'very special' at coin launch in Canberra

Australian Olympic Committee chief Matt Carroll says the Paris Olympics will be "very special" but he's not about to put a number on how many gold medals the Aussies will bring home from France.
"We never put out a medal count," he said.
"As I often say to media, you don't get the grand final score from an AFL or rugby league coach before the grand final.
"But there are some great opportunities for Australian athletes across a multiple number of sports and our job now is to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed."
Mr Carroll was in Canberra on Thursday for the launch by the Royal Australian Mint of four collectible coins to commemorate the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Paris.
The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games is July 26 and for the Paralympic Games, August 28.
Royal Australian Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon said it had a long tradition of supporting the Olympic movement with the release of special coins but also the production of the medals for the 2000 Sydney Games, when the bronze medals were made from discontinued 1 and 2 cent coins.
The newly released $1 and special $5 coins for the Paris games will not go into general circulation.
"They are collector coins, not coins you are going to find in the change in your pocket," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Carroll said Paris' second games - the first was held a century ago in 1924 - would be "magnificent".
"The temporary venues are just spectacular," he said.
"Beach volleyball at a 15,000-seat stadium under the Eiffel Tower. Where else do you have equestrian in Paris but the Palace of Versailles?
"And, of course, they're using the river for the opening ceremony, something very unique. Never, ever done before in an Olympic Games.
"They'll be a lot to look at and you'll be thrilled by the way the French pull it off."
Mr Carroll said to date 100 Australian athletes had been selected to compete in Paris, with another 360 to be announced over the coming weeks.
And the connection to coins did not end in Canberra.
"The announcement of the Australian team flag-bearers for the opening ceremony in Paris will take place at the Monnaie de Paris, the French mint, the oldest institution in France and one of the oldest companies in the world, founded in 864," Mr Carroll said.
"The [French] mint is producing the medals for the games."
Mr Carroll congratulated the Royal Australian Mint on the Australian coins, saying they were superb.
"Australia is a proud sporting nation and the Mint translates that passion for sport into collectible coins every four years," he said.
Also attending the coins launch were two women for whom the Paris games will be their fourth Olympic or Paralympic games.
Canberra's own Vanessa Low, now 33, lost her lower legs when she was 15 after being struck by a train when she was fell from a train platform.
She did not give up her love of running or her dream to be an Olympian. She is now a German-Australian paralympic athlete who has won gold for both countries.
"I'm really excited to give it another go and represent Australia," she said.
"I think it's been a really long journey for me to be here. It's going to be my fourth games and I was probably a bit young in London but now I'm one of the mature athletes and I can really appreciate being there and what it takes to get there.
"I see all these young athletes come through and to still be part of the sport makes me really proud."
Annabelle Smith, 31, from Melbourne, is a synchronised diver who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She was a sporty kid who used to do flips on the family trampoline.
She is looking forward to Paris, with diving partner Maddison Keeney.
"We were actually really fortunate to go to a test event a few weeks ago - the pool is open and ready - and we were able to test out those facilities," Annabelle said.
"That's a pretty special experience to be in that environment and see what the pool is going to be like and what the board is going to feel like before we go back into the Olympics and hopefully don't get as overwhelmed as if we were seeing it for the first time.
"We both have lots of family and friends travelling over and just the thought of having a full crowd again in Paris to make that environment super-special is really exciting and I can't wait."
Paralympics Australia director Michael Bushell said 170 athletes would compete in the Paralympic Games in Paris.
"We're very sure our team is going to do very well and make Australia proud," he said.
"All our guys are going to give their best. We're going to go pretty well. We've got a great record - we're four in the tally for all the games since 1960."
Students from the visiting Georges River Grammar School were also at the coin launch and asked the athletes their own questions.
Vanessa Low urged the children to look ahead also to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.
"Hopefully, a lot of you guys will be able to witness this moment and this feeling. You may not be quite old enough to compete there yet but I think it will be a great opportunity for you guys to explore all kinds of sport and give it a go," she said.
