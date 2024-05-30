Uggs by the side of the footy field or netball court? Totally OK this weekend

Saturday - the first day of winter - is Wear Your Uggs Day.
So wear your favourite pair loud and proud all day - from the frosty footy field to the nightclub dance floor, if you must.
Australian footwear and accessory brand Ugg Express, funnily enough, came up with Wear Your Uggs Day, which this year is supporting the mental health organisation, Beyond Blue.
On the first day of winter, June 1, people around the country, but especially in lovely, chilly Canberra, have the perfect excuse to wear their ugg boots, while contributing to an important cause.
As nearly half of Australians will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, Beyond Blue's 24/7 support service provides immediate support for people experiencing mental health problems.
The past few years have undoubtedly tested the mental health and well-being of every person in Australia with more than 800 people reaching out to Beyond Blue every 24 hours.
Ahead of Wear Your Uggs Day, Australians are encouraged to purchase their uggs from Ugg Express, where 10 per cent of the sales will go to Beyond Blue's Support Service, to help provide much-needed support via phone, webchat and email.
Those who already own ugg boots but still want to help are encouraged to contribute with direct donations to the charity via Ugg Express' website.
In the previous 12 months, more than 4.3 million people in Australia have experienced a mental health condition, including one in seven children under the age of 17. Yet we know that people remain reluctant to seek help.
Beyond Blue's Clinical spokesperson, Dr Luke Martin, says Wear Your Uggs Day is a great way to encourage Australians to start thinking about how they can tackle discussions around mental health and ways to implement small steps to improve their own mental health as well as others.
"We are grateful to be part of this year's Wear Your Uggs Day campaign with Ugg Express and hope people get behind the day by wearing their uggs, knowing it will help us continue our work," Dr Martin said.
"More importantly we want people to know that it is okay to reach out for support no matter what they are going through.
"The earlier you get support the quicker you can get back to feeling yourself again. So no matter how you are feeling, whether it's overwhelmed, stressed, sad, flat or empty, reach out to someone and talk it through, or call Beyond Blue.
"By wearing your ugg boots on 1st June, you could prompt a conversation with someone that could change their life."
More details here.
