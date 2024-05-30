Our Val urges everyone to nominate someone for Australian of the Year Awards

How could anyone resist our Val?
Canberra's very own 2022 Senior Australian of the Year was in the most Aussie of landscapes on Thursday - outback Queensland - to help spread the message that nominations are now open for the Australian of the Year awards and everyone must know someone worthy of the title.
"Australia is a magnificent country filled with magnificent people," she so rightly said, as the outback dust swirled around her.
The Rivett 73-year-old was part of a TV cross for breakfast show Sunrise from the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum in Winton in central west Queensland to help publicise the Australian of the Year awards and the quest to find the next worthy winners.
The location was chosen as this year's Local Hero in the Australian of the Year awards was the museum's co-founder, David Elliott.
Val had no hesitation to travel to the outback and talk to Sunrise weather man Sam Mac about honouring Australia's unsung heroes, saying it took very little effort to recognise someone's lifetime of work.
"It really takes just for everybody out there to have a look across their friends, their family, their neighbours, their work colleagues," she told Sam.
"Everybody out there has so much specialness in them and it only takes one random vote, one vote, to be able to bring that person to light."
Val was named the national Senior Australian of the Year in 2022, recognising her more than 50 years volunteering for the St John Ambulance service in Canberra and for her passion in promoting the importance of knowing first aid.
She said being awarded the title of Senior Australian of the Year helped her to promote first aid and the importance of volunteers, people she described as "priceless".
"It gives you a platform, a voice," she said.
She said travelling Australia and talking to people had been inspiring but also challenging as she managed myositis, a disease that makes the immune system attacks the muscles and something she has been living with for 25 years.
The demands of being Australian of the Year brought out the best in her.
"I found a depth in me I didn't know existed," she said.
Nominations for the 2025 Australian of the Year Awards will close at midnight on July 31.
Nominating is easy and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au
The only way in which a person can be considered for the Australian of the Year Awards is if a member of the public submits a nomination for them.
National Australia Day Council chair John Foreman also urged everyone to make a nomination.
"Every nomination tells a story of inspiration and achievement," he said.
"This is your opportunity to ensure that those making a significant impact, often quietly and without seeking recognition, are celebrated at a national level."
There are four categories in the awards:
The winners will be announced on January 25, Australia Day Eve.
The link to nominate someone is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.