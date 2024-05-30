Alleged murderer, arsonist denies charges after fatal Holt house fire

A man allegedly responsible for a fatal house fire has denied charges of murder and arson.
Atem Marol Deng, 38, did not make a bid for conditional release when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday but entered not guilty pleas.
The body of a 36-year-old man who lived at the Giltinan Place, Holt, property was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the early morning blaze on May 22.
The deceased man has been identified as Kot Ador Deng, also known as Bor Ador Deng.
In Court, the alleged murderer wore a high-vis hoodie, shorts and thongs. He briefly looked at the packed public gallery when entering the courtroom.
He was soon taken back into the cells after a short appearance.
Speaking to media on Friday morning, ACT Policing Acting Superintendent Stephen Ladd said the accused and the alleged victim of the fire knew each other.
Police have since said they believed the house was set on fire due to a dispute between the men.
About 7.30am on Friday, officers searched a Northbourne Avenue home where they arrested the alleged murderer.
"Police allege the man should have known that the deceased would have been in the residence at the time of the arson, and therefore the charge of murder is appropriate," police said in a statement.
The accused and the alleged victim were said to both be members of the Sudanese community but the court noted the alleged crime was not one of family violence.
Acting Superintendent Ladd said the house was almost completely destroyed in the blaze so police could not determine why the alleged victim failed to get out, but the cause of death was smoke asphyxiation.
The officer said petrol was found in the house after the fire.
The investigation was handed over to police in the early hours of the following morning and a crime scene was established.
Police had released very few details of the incident, refusing to reveal whether the person found inside had been a victim of violence and the fire lit in attempt to mask potential evidence.
The investigation has continued over the past eight days, with an arrest made on Thursday night.
