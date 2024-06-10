Meet the league rising star that left the Raiders for the NFL

If Jotham Russell wasn't at an NFL training camp with the New England Patriots right now, he'd be here in Canberra, playing for the Raiders and chasing a shot at the NRL.
The 20-year-old is on a "rollercoaster ride" in the US, after being signed to the Patriots as part of the NFL's international pathway program, where he is able to try and earn a spot on the roster before the 2024 season kicks off in September.
But before Canberra-born Russell made the decision to pursue the NFL, he was living in the Bush Capital, on the verge of playing for his hometown team, the Raiders.
"I was mid-signing a contract with the Raiders before this opportunity," Russell told The Canberra Times from the Patriots' training facility in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
"I was looking towards reaching Flegg level, but I took a big risk for a big reward. It was definitely a tough decision to leave. In the month I spent in Canberra it was really nice to be back there, and I was getting into the training.
"But the coaches were really supportive of my decision, there was no bad blood from them, and I'm thankful for my time there. I've got no regrets.
"I've still got the Jersey Flegg coach on Instagram and he's been supportive of my journey to come over here. The players I met too have messaged to congratulate me."
The 6-foot-4, 108kg cross-code athlete has indeed had a wild ride from rugby league to the NFL.
Russell grew up supporting the Green Machine, and as a kid competed in sports like soccer, gymnastics and Little Athletics in Canberra. It wasn't until he was 10, after his family moved to the Gold Coast, that a coach noticed his height and speed and he was recruited to play rugby league.
Through his teen years, Russell rose through the ranks in Queensland playing as a front-rower, before a switch to the wing at the suggestion of another coach at the Brisbane Broncos' academy.
At 19 he was playing with the Tweed Seagulls under-21s on a path to the NRL. Then he tried his luck with the Raiders in Canberra when the NFL became a very real option to pursue.
"While the NFL was scouting in Australia I was given an opportunity to send some of my rugby league tape, then we had some meetings and I was invited to do the program in Florida in January," Russell said.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. I never would have dreamt this. It's really come quickly and been everything I've hoped for, and I want to take it even further."
Now he's chosen the NFL, Russell is committed to seeing how far he can go in American football, with the end goal to secure a roster spot with the Patriots.
Currently training as a defensive end or linebacker, there's plenty to learn about a sport he's only been playing less than a year.
Prior to joining the international pathway program, Russell had watched a few NFL games and owned a Tom Brady Patriots jersey. But the most he'd picked up about the sport was from the video game, Madden.
Now he is learning playbooks, wearing pads and a helmet, and coming up against guys that have played American football since they were kids.
One of the biggest adjustments is not getting to handle the ball as much as he did in league, but that only serves as a motivator in a position where he is tasked with bringing down the quarterback or whichever opponent has the ball.
"I've always had the defensive technique from rugby league, at least, and what's rewarding is if I do my job right I can possibly get the ball and score a touchdown - you never know," Russell said.
"I've always had speed and agility. I'm putting everything into learning the right technique, but I want to pick up the game as quickly as I can to hone my skills and see how far I can develop.
"Making this team would be everything I'm hoping for."
Russell has the next few months to prove to the Patriots he's worth keeping. The beauty of the pathway program is all 32 NFL teams can fill an extra 17th spot on their practice squads with an international player, and they can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point through the season to play.
It's the same program North Queensland Cowboys star Valentine Holmes previously participated in to play at the New York Jets in 2019, as well as former Rabbitohs junior Jordan Mailata, who is now on a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $100 million.
Russell is one of two Australians in this year's class in the program, Patrick Murtagh signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.
