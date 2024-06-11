The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

On your marks, take Pride ... and bake!

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janusz Domagala's bakes are the ultimate celebration of Pride. Picture supplied
Janusz Domagala's bakes are the ultimate celebration of Pride. Picture supplied

Janusz Domagala won our hearts on the Great British Bake Off in 2022. The openly gay baker was the "star caker in the bake week" and made it to the semi-finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.