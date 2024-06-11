On your marks, take Pride ... and bake!

Janusz Domagala won our hearts on the Great British Bake Off in 2022. The openly gay baker was the "star caker in the bake week" and made it to the semi-finals.
His bakes were often the ultimate celebration of Pride, and this cookbook is so much more.
"I want you to come on a journey with me as we explore the history of Pride, what Pride means to me personally, what Pride means today, and why it's still so important - all through the art of baking," he says.
The 100 recipes include cakes, cookies, buns, cheesecake, tarts, brownies, meringues, cupcakes and lots more. Whether you want to show yourself some self-love, throw a brunch for friends, or host a huge Pride party with a show-stopping cake, there's something here for you.
Living in the UK, I love being able to travel to places that are home to classic bakes, from Cornish pasties to Scottish shortbread. Inspired by my own trip to Bakewell in Derbyshire, my Pride decorated bakewell tarts have a shortcrust pastry case filled with jam and frangipane and are topped with feathered rainbow Pride icing.
Ingredients
Shortcrust pastry:
60g unsalted butter, cold, cubed
50g icing sugar, sifted
120g plain flour, sifted
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 egg yolk, room temperature pinch of salt
Raspberry filling:
2 tbsp seedless raspberry jam
6 raspberries, cut in half lengthways
2 large eggs, room temperature
75g caster sugar
75g almond meal
70g unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1/2 tsp almond essence
Icing:
150g icing sugar, sifted
3-4 tbsp hot water
1/2 tsp almond essence
red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple gel food colouring
Method
1. Grease six 10cm flan tins.
2. For the pastry, in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the butter, icing sugar and flour on low speed until the texture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the vanilla bean paste, egg yolk and salt and mix until a smooth dough forms.
3. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove the dough from the fridge and let it rest for five minutes.
4. Divide the dough into six equal portions and roll them into balls. On a floured work surface, roll each ball out to fit the tart tins.
5. Drape a pastry circle over your rolling pin and lower it into the tin, pressing the pastry into the tin with your fingers. Trim off any excess pastry. Once all the tins are lined with pastry, freeze them for 20 minutes.
6. Preheat the oven to 180C.
7. Remove the tins from the freezer. Cover the pastry with baking paper, fill with baking beans and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, take out the beans and paper, then bake for a further three minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool to room temperature in the tins.
8. For the filling, spread one teaspoon of jam in the bottom of each tart. Place the raspberry halves in the bottom of each tart.
9. Blitz the eggs, sugar and almond meal in a food processor until the texture is like a gritty custard. While blitzing, slowly pour the melted butter and almond essence into the food processor and mix to combine.
10. Divide the filling evenly among the tartlets and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let them cool to room temperature in the tins. Remove the tarts from the tins.
11. For the icing, mix the icing sugar with the hot water and almond essence in a small bowl until combined.
12. Remove six two-teaspoon amounts of the icing and place them in separate small bowls. Add three drops each of a different food colouring to each bowl and mix until each portion is an even colour.
13. Transfer the white icing to a disposable piping bag with one corner cut off, and the coloured icing to separate piping bags with small plain nozzles. Working on one tart at a time, cover the top with white icing.
14. Draw thin lines across the tart with the coloured icings. Using a toothpick, create a feathered effect by moving the toothpick backwards and forwards through the coloured stripes (see photograph). Repeat to ice the other tarts, then leave to set for one hour before serving.
15. Store in an airtight container for up to three days.
Makes 6.
Celebrate the special people in your life on their special day with this camp and cute recipe. This birthday cake with a twist comprises layers of Victoria sponge and raspberry jam-flavoured fudge topped with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Decoratively wrapped, this fudge makes a perfect gift.
Ingredients
500ml condensed milk
4 tbsp store-bought vanilla cake mix
550g white chocolate, chopped
2 tsp raspberry jelly powder
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
tsp white gel food colouring
2 tbsp rainbow sprinkles
Method
1. Line a deep 15cm square cake tin with baking paper.
2. Combine 150ml of the condensed milk and two tablespoons of the cake mix in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to the boil, stirring.
3. Remove the pan from the heat. Add 170g of the white chocolate and leave to sit for two minutes, then stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
4. Transfer the mixture to the tin and level the surface.
5. Place in the freezer for 10 minutes.
6. Place 100ml of the condensed milk in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
7. Remove the pan from the heat, add the jelly powder and mix until dissolved. Add 100g of the white chocolate, leave to sit for two minutes, then stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
8. Remove the tin from the freezer. Pour the jelly mixture on top of the first layer of fudge in the tin and level the surface. Transfer to the freezer for a further 10 minutes.
9. Combine 150ml of the condensed milk and the remaining cake mix in a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring.
10. Remove the pan from the heat. Add 170g of the white chocolate and leave to sit for two minutes, then stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
11. Remove the tin from the freezer. Pour the chocolate mixture on top of the raspberry layer of fudge in the tin and level the surface. Transfer to the freezer for a further 10 minutes.
12. Combine the remaining condensed milk, vanilla bean paste and white food colouring in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to the boil, stirring.
13. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the remaining white chocolate and leave to sit for two minutes, then stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
14. Remove the tin from the freezer and pour the last chocolate layer on top.
15. Scatter with the sprinkles and leave to set for four hours at room temperature.
16. Remove from the tin and cut into squares before serving.
17. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. Do not refrigerate as it will lose its texture.
Serves 25.
These rainbow cupcakes are a fun and colourful twist on classic cupcakes and are perfect for a party. The fluffy lemon cupcake base is topped with vibrant rainbow swirls of buttercream and then finished with a cherry on top.
Ingredients
Lemon cupcakes:
90g unsalted butter, room temperature
60g caster sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 tsp lemon zest
90g plain flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line six holes of a mun tin with paper cases.
2. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until pale and creamy. While mixing, add the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, until fully incorporated. Add the egg, vanilla and lemon zest and mix until combined.
4. Sift the flour and baking powder over the mixture and fold them in using a spatula.
5. Transfer the batter into the cases in the tray and bake for 18 minutes until golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the cupcakes comes out clean.
Rainbow buttercream:
300g unsalted butter, room temperature
300g condensed milk
1 tbsp lemon zest
1/4 tsp each of orange, yellow, green, blue and purple gel food colouring
Method
1. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until pale and creamy. Add the condensed milk and lemon zest and mix until combined.
2. Divide the mixture into five bowls, but decrease the amount of buttercream in each bowl. The bowl with the most buttercream (purple) will be the bottom layer and the one with the least (orange) will be the top.
3. Add a different food colouring to each bowl and mix until well combined and the colours are even.
4. Transfer the buttercreams to five separate piping bags with plain nozzles.
To assemble:
6 glace cherries with stems attached
Method
1. Using one colour at a time, starting with the piping bag with the most buttercream (purple), pipe concentric circles of buttercream, one on top of the other, to create a rainbow topping (see photograph).
2. Top each cupcake with a cherry.
3. Store in the fridge for up to three days. Serve at room temperature.
Makes 6.
Although simple, these cute, colourful meringues are fun and delicious. They can be eaten with fruit and fresh cream or ice-cream, or used to decorate a number of the bakes in this book ... that is, if you don't eat them all first!
Ingredients
3 large egg whites, room temperature
1/4 tsp cream of tartar
180g caster sugar
2 drops each of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple gel food colouring
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 140C. Grease two baking trays and line them with baking paper.
2. In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites until frothy. Add the cream of tartar and whisk until stiff peaks form. While whisking, gradually add the sugar, a tablespoon at a time, and mix until the sugar is fully incorporated and the mixture is no longer grainy.
3. Place two uncut disposable piping bags inside two large tall glasses and fold the top of the bag over the rim of the glass. Place a star nozzle into the tip of each one. You now have two glasses lined with piping bags. Dip a toothpick in one of the gel colours and draw a couple of random lines up the inside of the piping bag. Repeat with fresh toothpicks and the other colours. (When you pipe the meringue mixture, it will now come out in striped rainbow colours.) Repeat with the second piping bag
4. Transfer the meringue mixture into the piping bags and cut the tip to expose the nozzle. Pipe your star-shaped meringues (about 1cm in size) onto the trays.
5. Bake for 45 minutes. Set aside to cool before serving.
6. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
Janusz says:
These meringues make beautiful decorations for your baked goods. You can use them to decorate your cakes and desserts, or just leave them on the table to add more colour to it.
Makes 120.
