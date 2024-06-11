On your marks, take Pride ... and bake!

3. Place two uncut disposable piping bags inside two large tall glasses and fold the top of the bag over the rim of the glass. Place a star nozzle into the tip of each one. You now have two glasses lined with piping bags. Dip a toothpick in one of the gel colours and draw a couple of random lines up the inside of the piping bag. Repeat with fresh toothpicks and the other colours. (When you pipe the meringue mixture, it will now come out in striped rainbow colours.) Repeat with the second piping bag