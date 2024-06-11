How many of these Canberra restaurants can you remember?

Warrens opened in late 1975. Early in 1976, the proprietor (Warren Barlin) was affectionately renamed "The Strutting Peacock" by Patricia, one of his waitresses, and the name stuck. Warren was quite a character and included a number of sage pieces of advice on his menus, such as - "Cheques - we love your cheques almost as much as we love you - if they don't do the magic act and turn to rubber and bounce away. We at Warrens of Manuka find this unbearable and so stick them in the window for all to see. You see we are usually very quiet, but do get upset if people try to cheat us".

