The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Instagrammer shares his love of the ACT with 50k followers

YK
By Yasmine Killeen
June 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's gathered more than 50,000 followers within a year, and all he's done is pay tribute to the city people love to hate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YK

Yasmine Killeen

Intern

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.