Punxsutawney Pete's climate Groundhog Day

"I don't remember Bargearse but I certainly recognise the type," writes Sue. "I am sure Costello could have handled himself better. I try not to think of Liberal or Coalition politicians, present or past, but my recollection of Costello is not of a polite and well-mannered person, and certainly not a humble one. Aggressive, in-your-face questioning by journalists never appealed to me, either as a journalist or audience, but that is a personal stance and in many situations the verbally aggressive approach generates a response otherwise not forthcoming."