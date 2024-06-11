Punxsutawney Pete's climate Groundhog Day

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Utterly brilliant for the way it captured the pointless stasis of existence, Groundhog Day was so successful the movie's title has become entrenched in the language.
If a situation is said to be Groundhog Day, it means it's repetitive and unpleasant. Anyone caught in a Groundhog Day time loop just wants to see it resolved. They want to move on.
People living in the Illawarra and South Coast of NSW last week felt the crushing monotony of Groundhog Day when for the second time in a month rain tumbled down in record volumes.
Low-lying areas were flooded, sinkholes appeared, the rivers ran brown and swollen and already damaged roads were made worse. Human lemmings once again had to be plucked to safety from submerged cars after ignoring countless warnings not to drive through floodwaters.
If it felt like we'd been here before, we had.
The mayor of Shoalhaven just south of the Illawarra took to the airwaves to plead for action on climate change. Her local government area had been pummelled by 15 natural disasters since the 2019 Black Summer fires, all caused by catastrophic rain events. Events now so frequent, one wonders if they're events at all or simply the new normal.
The clouds parted on the weekend and the sun came out but it was still Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Pete made sure of that.
We awoke on Saturday morning to the feeling we were back in 2009, when the climate wars were raging. If climate change wasn't "absolute crap", as Tony Abbott said that year, the 2030 emissions reduction targets Australia had committed to with the Paris Agreement were, according to the opposition leader.
The nation groaned like Bill Murray waking to 'I Got You Babe' for the umpteenth time when Punxsutawney Pete rewound the climate change clock. Here we go again, another grinding climate election.
We shuddered as we remembered Dutton in 2015, the last of his hair on his featureless head in full retreat as he joked beneath a hot mic about Pacific islanders being late. "Time doesn't mean anything when you're about to have water lapping at your door," he chortled. It was the same year Tony Abbott signed the country up to the Paris Agreement.
Punxsutawney Pete has a strange relationship with time himself. By his own admission his distant and costly nuclear dream is at least 15 - more likely 20 - years away when action is needed now. He's said he'd reveal the details of that policy before the May budget. That time has come and gone, as Labor loves pointing out day after laborious day.
And Pete's short-term memory of his party's performance at the last election appears shot. He's forgotten those inconvenient teals, bankrolled by the Climate 200 group, who savaged his party in its safest seats in 2022. Groundhog Day at the next election could see even more blue seats turn teal.
You could sense the surge of electricity when Monique Ryan, the teal who toppled Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong, rubbished the Coalition's dumping of Labor's legislated 43 per cent by 2030 emissions reductions target.
Not all of us, however, welcome the rinse-and-repeat politics. In Queensland, NSW and Victoria, where even the recent El Nino delivered more rain than we could handle, the water is already lapping at the door.
Punxsutawney Pete can play 'I Got You Babe' over and over but all that will do is remind us of the Groundhog Day to which he's condemned us.
