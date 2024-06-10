Gen Z is turning away from military service in record numbers

The evidence confirms waning national pride among young Australians. We analysed publicly available data from the World Values Survey, a wide-ranging poll of people's values around the globe conducted since 1981. It shows in 1981, 70.3 per cent of Australians were "very proud" of their nationality. This fell to 60.8 per cent in 2018, the first year to feature Gen Z members in the survey. That year, only 41.6 per cent of twentysomethings (including some millennials) were very proud Australians - the lowest proportion of any Australian age group in any year since the survey began.