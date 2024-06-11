The Canberra Times
Art captures sense of place and contemplates the natural world

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 11 2024 - 7:55pm, first published 7:50pm
Nicola Dickson, Encounter: Regent Bowerbirds, Cox's Pass, New South Wales. Picture supplied
Nicola Dickson, Encounter: Regent Bowerbirds, Cox's Pass, New South Wales. Picture supplied

New at Beaver

For Nicola Dickson's Voyagers ' Tales - Louis de Freycinet, the artist studied notes, drawings and engravings documenting the French scientific voyage commanded by Louis de Freycinet from 1817 to 1820, responding to the archival materials from a contemporary viewpoint. Denese Oates' sculpture exhibition Balance was inspired by her treks through diverse Australian landscapes. By working with various materials she creates compositions that contemplate the delicate equilibrium between stability and fragility, permanence and transience within our natural world. The exhibitions are on at Beaver Galleries until June 29. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

