Art captures sense of place and contemplates the natural world

On Show - Sustainability is a group exhibition by Canberra Art Workshop focusing on the theme of creating a world that sustains both us and future generations. Women Who Rendered Blind by Sepideh Farzam creates textile installations to honour women's resilience and advocate for change, symbolising their struggles globally. In Life in the System, Melanie Olde uses weaving as a metaphor for complexity within life systems: the small individual elements and rules acting cumulatively upon the whole, resulting in emergent behaviour. And in the Chutespace, Robert Daley's installation Mickey Death Fetish reimagines Mickey Mouse as a symbol with a darker side. All exhibitions are on until July 7. See: m16artspace.com.au.