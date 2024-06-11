Art captures sense of place and contemplates the natural world

For Nicola Dickson's Voyagers ' Tales - Louis de Freycinet, the artist studied notes, drawings and engravings documenting the French scientific voyage commanded by Louis de Freycinet from 1817 to 1820, responding to the archival materials from a contemporary viewpoint. Denese Oates' sculpture exhibition Balance was inspired by her treks through diverse Australian landscapes. By working with various materials she creates compositions that contemplate the delicate equilibrium between stability and fragility, permanence and transience within our natural world. The exhibitions are on at Beaver Galleries until June 29. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
On Show - Sustainability is a group exhibition by Canberra Art Workshop focusing on the theme of creating a world that sustains both us and future generations. Women Who Rendered Blind by Sepideh Farzam creates textile installations to honour women's resilience and advocate for change, symbolising their struggles globally. In Life in the System, Melanie Olde uses weaving as a metaphor for complexity within life systems: the small individual elements and rules acting cumulatively upon the whole, resulting in emergent behaviour. And in the Chutespace, Robert Daley's installation Mickey Death Fetish reimagines Mickey Mouse as a symbol with a darker side. All exhibitions are on until July 7. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre's suite of exhibitions brings together women artists exploring their connection to place. Wiradjuri artist Jamie-Lea Trindall explores the ancient traditions of carving and string making in All Guns Blazing, inspired by her upbringing on Waukegan. She is joined by Wiradjuri artist Rechelle Turner and Ngunnawal Wiradjuri artist Megan Daley whose exhibition Sisters Intertwined explores their heritage in printmaking and textiles, Turner and Daley say their work is a vehicle for self-expression enabling exploration of culture and connection to country. In Breaking Ground: Chaos Theory and the Valley, Canberra artists Heidi Smith and Michele England explore the environment of Tuggeranong with mixed media works using found materials and naturally created pigments. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
The finalists' work for the Canberra Contemporary Photographic Prize 2024, celebrating both emerging and established talents, is on display at PhotoAccess until June 29. See: photoaccess.org.au.
Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel about the motives and consequences of a murderer has been adapted into a 90-minute, three-actor drama. It's on at The Street Theatre from June 21 to July 7. See: thestreet.org.au.
