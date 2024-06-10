ACT's traffic cameras to watch out for people breaking additional road rules

The ACT government is expanding the range of offences that its traffic camera network can fine Canberrans for.
All motorists detected for speeding, running red lights and mobile phone offences by the ACT traffic camera network will also be fined if they don't have valid registration and third party insurance.
From August, as Access Canberra staff process the camera fines, owners of vehicles who don't have valid registration and insurance requirements will have the additional fines added to their camera offences.
An infringement for driving an unregistered vehicle is $700 and an infringement for driving an uninsured vehicle is $973.
Regular drivers on Northbourne Avenue have also been warned that from late this month, the Bunda Street intersection will have a relocated camera detecting speeding and red light offences in the 40kmh zone.
The rationale for the camera's relocation, according to a ACT government statement, was its "proximity to the bus interchange and light rail stop with increased vehicle and pedestrian movement".
The Civic fixed-point speed cameras have been the focus of significant and ongoing community frustration after the speed limit was reduced from 60kmh to 40kmh in July 2021.
The number of speeding infringements issued in the ACT jumped dramatically after the 40kmh limit was imposed, up from 62,762 in 2020-21 to 160,320 in 2021-22.
Fine revenue generated from traffic offences in the ACT was forecast last year to more than double over the following two years, with the new mobile phone detection cameras as a massive contributor.
The government expects to collect $51 million in fines in the 2023-24 financial year, before rising to $65.9 million in 2024-25, and $104.1 million in 2025-26.
The ACT's camera network now includes:
The ACT government has also flagged that its five mobile phone detection cameras - with the fixed overhead gantries on Hindmarsh Drive and Gungahlin Drive generating the biggest number of infringements - may also be reprogrammed to detect speeding.
