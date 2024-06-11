The Canberra Times
Genre-bending debut novel like Sliding Doors meets Wifedom

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 11 2024 - 7:32pm, first published 7:31pm
Events

June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown will be in conversation about her book, My Brilliant Sister, with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

