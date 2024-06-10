'I don't care about police': Man allegedly threatens to kill ex

A man remains behind bars after being refused bail, accused of threatening to kill an ex-partner and saying "I don't care about the police".
The 26-year-old is accused of breaching both a family violence order and two good behaviour orders.
He faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when he was denied bail.
The man is yet to enter a plea to contravening a family violence order.
Police documents allege that on Saturday, the man's ex-partner received numerous text messages and phone calls from him.
He is said to have questioned where she was, said he would come to her home, and threatened to kill her, claiming he was "on the bus now".
Police state the woman's phone records show 15 missed calls in four minutes.
Messages allegedly included: "idgaf [I don't give a f---] anymore I'll kill this c---" and "I'll pick your doors in if I'm going to. Jail [sic]".
During the conversation the woman reported the alleged behaviour to police, when she alerted her ex-partner he continued sending aggressive and abusive messages.
In a phone call the alleged victim claimed the man screamed, saying she was a "slut", "putrid" and a "rat".
She was concerned he was "likely to carry out threats of finding her and smashing up her house".
In a recording the man is said to be heard calling the woman a "dumb dog" and saying "I don't care about the police you dumb slut".
"I will go to jail because of you, you dumb slut", "I will see you in 10 minutes" and "I will go to jail for it", he allegedly continued.
Later that night, about 11pm, police officers were patrolling Mort Street in the City where they saw the man heavily intoxicated and sticking his middle finger up at people and shouting abuse as they walked past.
He was allegedly highly aggressive and belligerent towards police, who believe he was drunk and also under the influence of drugs.
On Monday, the man's Legal Aid duty lawyer was required to prove the defendant had special or exceptional circumstances favouring the granting of bail.
The lawyer argued the 26-year-old was a carer for his elderly grandparents who have "difficulties looking after themselves".
Magistrate James Lawton did not need to hear from prosecutor Hannah Lee, and denied the man bail.
The alleged offender is set to return to court later this week.
