Part-performance, part-party, this event is like nothing else

This is not your typical party.
At least that's what Sound and Fury is promising when it hosts its 23rd party at The Vault this weekend.
Part performance, part gathering, Sound and Fury's event - titled Carnality - will infiltrate the mysterious bunker in Fyshwick's Dairy Road precinct and for one night only, will deliver an electrifying sensory experience featuring a fusion of music, erotism, theatre, dance, and song.
Saturday's event is part of the recent programming at The Vault, created by cultural development organisation Dionysus.
"This isn't just a party; it's a journey," curator and Dionysus founder Dave Caffery says.
"Guests are invited to relinquish inhibitions and embrace the allure of exploration. Here, every corner holds a new discovery, every moment a chance to become part of the magic."
Sound and Fury encourages attendees to indulge their senses, as not just spectators but active participants. From interactive installations to live performances, each facet of the event is designed to spark conversation.
Originating as an after-party for the now defunct Art, Not Apart festival in Canberra, Sound and Fury has evolved into an unusual offering on the capital's cultural calendar.
"When Dave approached me to make a debaucherous speakeasy party with live art in 2011, there was such a shortage of performance artists in town," Sound and Fury director Chenoeh Miller says.
"I was dressing up bands in matching outfits and calling it 'performance art'. Twenty-three parties later, we can't possibly fit in all of the talent that exists in this town.
"The quality of performance is astounding, and even the artists that you know, bring something outside of their usual wheelhouse.
"This winter's Carnal theme promises a blend of sex, love and magic, unlike anything anyone has ever seen anywhere."
Saturday, from 8pm at The Vault - behind Capital Brewery in Fyshwick.
Tickets from Humanitix. The dress code is dark as midnight.
