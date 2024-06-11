See a contemporary comedy and discuss a cult classic

As fans of Bridgerton will know, Season 3, Part 2 will be out on Netflix on Thursday, June 13. It will pick up from the Part 1 finale, which saw Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) propose to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
But there is a secret hanging over them. Mayfair society knows Penelope by another moniker: Lady Whistledown, the town's most infamous scandal sheet writer, whose work everybody reads. What will happen if Colin finds out? Will the wedding go ahead? If you haven't been watching the series and enjoy period dramas, one of the joys of streaming is that it's easy to catch up.
Would you answer a stranger's mobile phone? And what might happen if you did? In Sarah Ruhl's play Dead Man's Cell Phone, Jean just wants a peaceful moment in a café sipping her coffee, but the man next to her won't answer his phone. After it rings three times in a row, Jean has had enough. She answers the call.
Then she discovers he's dead. Suddenly Jean is entwined in the lives of his grieving friends and family while uncovering a whole lot of mysterious loose ends that need to be tied up. This comedy explores contemporary connection in a technologically obsessed world. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3) from June 13 to 29. Contains coarse language and references to sex, death and dying. See: canberrarep.org.au
You can read an extract from Chris Hansen's upcoming book Chefs Eat Canberra in our food section on Wednesday, looking at the history of Canberra restaurants. Why not have a meal at Canberra's oldest continuously operating eatery - Caphs, on Franklin Street in Manuka?
Built in 1926 by the Notaras family, it was opened as the Liberty Café, became the Mogambo in the 1960s and in 1973 was given its present name, an acronym formed from the first names of partners Chris, Anthony, Philip, Helen and Steve. The menu ranges from steak, schnitzel and fish and chips, to pasta, risotto and tandoori chicken. See: caphscanberra.com.au
For more than 50 years, Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant has been serving up food, drink and live entertainment in Australia. This new show promises fabulous fables, lusty legends and titillating tales from around the times of Robin Hood. It's on at the Harmonie German Club on Friday, June 14 at 7pm. See: harmonieclub.com.au
The first rule of Fight Club is you don't talk about Fight Club - but you can discuss Fight Club on Sunday, June 16 at 1pm at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. David Fincher's 1999 film adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 satirical novel is a cult classic. The narrator (Edward Norton) establishes an underground fight club with the mysterious Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). There will be a discussion of the film and the novel with Andrew Hutchinson in conversation with Kaya Wilson. The book and the film provide plenty to talk about, thematically and cinematically. See: nfsa.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.