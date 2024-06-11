See a contemporary comedy and discuss a cult classic

The first rule of Fight Club is you don't talk about Fight Club - but you can discuss Fight Club on Sunday, June 16 at 1pm at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. David Fincher's 1999 film adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's 1996 satirical novel is a cult classic. The narrator (Edward Norton) establishes an underground fight club with the mysterious Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). There will be a discussion of the film and the novel with Andrew Hutchinson in conversation with Kaya Wilson. The book and the film provide plenty to talk about, thematically and cinematically. See: nfsa.gov.au