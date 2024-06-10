Severe weather warning issued for southern ACT, Snowy Mountains

A severe weather warning has been issued for the southern ACT, the Snowy Mountains, and the South Coast.
A "vigorous" cold front will bring winds of up to 90km/h on Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Metereology (BOM) said.
"Vigorous northwest to westerly winds will affect elevated areas and their immediate downwind slopes," the BOM said.
"Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to around 90 km/h are possible from Tuesday afternoon for parts of the Snowy Mountains district, southern parts of the ACT, as well as elevated areas further east from the Central Tablelands to inland of the South Coast."
The front will move across NSW and ACT from June 11 to June 12.
The warning incudes Thredbo, Jindabyne, Bowral, Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, and Adaminaby.
Damaging winds with gusts of around 130 km/h are possible in alpine areas above 1900 metres from the morning of June 11.
Winds are expected to ease over alpine areas early on June 12, but may continue over the eastern half of the warning area until late afternoon.
The Australian Alps can also expect up to 20 centimetres of snow, according to Snowatch, with temperatures hovering around freezing for the rest of the week.
Emergency services are urging people to secure loose items on their property, move vehicles away from trees, and report fallen power lines immediately to providers.
