Woman allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted for days in home

A woman was held captive and sexually assaulted for days in a Lyneham home, police say.
The woman was found by police screaming and running up a street naked on the evening of June 10.
She was immediately taken into a police car which had been conducting a mobile patrol on Fairweather Circuit in Lyneham.
The woman alleged she had been confined to a nearby residence by a man for a number of days.
She also alleged that the man had committed a number of assaults and sexual assaults against her while she was imprisoned, causing numerous injuries.
Police attended the man's home and arrested him later that evening. He was charged with four offences - forcible confinement, sexual intercourse without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and fail to appear.
The 44-year-old Lyneham man was set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 11 charged with forcible confinement and other serious offences.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and further charges are anticipated.
If you are a victim of family or sexual violence, or believe someone you know is, you can contact police on 131 444 or triple zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station.
