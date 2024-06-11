The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Colleen Taylor on why we must not forget 'the horror' of robodebt

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Centrelink worker who was commended for raising the alarm about robodebt is worried a decision by the corruption watchdog last week will allow Australians to forget about the victims of the unlawful scheme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.