Seven current, former public servants found in breach after robodebt

The Public Service Commissioner has revealed seven current and former public servants have been found in breach of the code of conduct in relation to the unlawful robodebt scheme.
The update, provided in a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday, revealed four of the people were current public servants.
In these cases, agencies had been "provided with advice regarding an appropriate sanction".
The code of conduct taskforce's Jamie Lowe told estimates the sanctions ranged from fines or reprimands to demotions.
The identity of individuals has not been revealed and the commission is continuing to investigate a further seven people, with an investigation into one person dropped after findings that they had not breached the code.
Of the remaining seven investigations, only two are still employed in the public service, with the commissioner explaining that people have retired or resigned throughout the process.
The commission was also not barred from launching investigations into former public servants, when it began its code of conduct inquiries in 2023.
Gordon de Brouwer said he expects to give a public statement on the findings when all of the cases are completed, in "the next month or two".
"That statement will include a report from the robodebt code taskforce on outcomes and on lessons learned," he said.
"The commission is conducting investigations in accordance with the law, which requires procedural fairness for the individuals involved.
"We are mindful of the public's expectations for accountability of public servants."
