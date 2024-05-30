The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Seven current, former public servants found in breach after robodebt

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Public Service Commissioner has revealed seven current and former public servants have been found in breach of the code of conduct in relation to the unlawful robodebt scheme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.