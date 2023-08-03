The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Public Service Commission reveals number of referrals made in the wake of robodebt royal commission report

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 3 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher and Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Gary Ramage
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher and Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Gary Ramage

Sixteen referrals for potential breaches of the APS Code of Conduct have been made to the Australian Public Service Commission, following the release of the robodebt royal commission report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.