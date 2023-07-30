The Canberra Times
Proper freedom of information approval could have stopped robodebt earlier

By Isabelle Reinecke
July 31 2023 - 5:30am
The robodebt royal commission report exposed the elaborate deception that allowed a cruel and illegal scheme to flourish. But the public should have been able to find out what happened much earlier using the freedom of information system - an argument the commissioner herself makes.

Local News

