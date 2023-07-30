Robodebt shows how the strength of transparency and accountability mechanisms like our FOI system have very real consequences for our communities. Robodebt's architects abused ministerial power and operated an illegal and immoral scheme that stole money from the most financially disadvantaged and marginalised in our community. They played dirty and patently dishonest ad hominem politics about "dole bludgers" and "welfare cheats". For years they were able to dodge accountability from bodies that should have been able to expose them: the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Senate inquiries, the FOI system, the Commonwealth Ombudsman. The underresourcing and diluting of these bodies is an insidious fraying of our democracy which affects all of our lives. It took litigation and a royal commission to air the rot.