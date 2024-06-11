'He should be': Raiders star backed for Origin II

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart expects Hudson Young to be Blue for game two.
Young's return from playing the State of Origin opener for NSW was the only change in Stuart's side to face the North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
It's a big boost for the Green Machine, with Young scoring four tries in his past three games in lime green.
Young comes straight back into the second row, with Ata Mariota dropping back to the bench and Simi Sasagi dropping out of the 17.
It means Stuart will have a reasonably settled side for their big clash against the Cowboys, which will be played as the Canberra winter cold starts to hit the capital.
It's the first time Stuart hasn't had any forced changes since they played the Cronulla Sharks in round eight - more than six weeks ago.
Stuart named his side on Tuesday as the club awaits word from the NRL on whether it will be one of the four clubs chosen to play the 2025 season opener in Las Vegas.
It's believed the ARL Commission meets this week, with which teams play in Vegas on the agenda.
The Raiders were hopeful of being in the second batch bound for Sin City after they narrowly missed out on this year's trip.
Blues coach Michael Maguire will name his team for Origin II after this weekend's games and Stuart expected Young to be there.
"Well he should be. They've selected Hudson, he wasn't given much time - so it wasn't as if he's done anything wrong and he was picked for the first one so I'm expecting him to be picked for the second one," Stuart said.
"He's always looking for the ball. He's a great support player and has great instincts in the game in regards to when he feels as though the ball's going to get to him and where he needs to be.
"That comes back to him being a student of the game to be honest.
"Simi goes back to get some more game time. He didn't get a lot last week, but he's a good football player he just needs more minutes as well.
"He's worked really hard over the last week and a half, but it's good to get Hudson back as well."
Meanwhile, Raiders young guns Chevy Stewart and Noah Martin have both been named in the Blues under-19s side - Stewart at fullback and Martin in the second row - which will play the Maroons on June 20.
It's the second year Stewart has played in it - either side of his three NRL games.
NRL ROUND 15
Friday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Cowboys squad: 1. Scott Drinkwater, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Viliami Vailea, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Reuben Cotter, 11. Heilum Luki, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sam McIntyre, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 17. Griffin Neame. Reserves: 18. Braidon Burns, 19. Harrison Edwards, 20. Tomas Chester, 21. Jaxon Purdue, 22. Jamal Shibasaki.
