Crash on Melrose Drive causing traffic delays southbound

A multi-vehicle crash on the intersection of Melrose Drive and Hodgson Crescent in Pearce is causing traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
The three-car crash occurred about 3.15pm.
The incident has caused traffic congestion on the southbound lanes of Melrose Drive.
ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing are on scene.
The community is advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
