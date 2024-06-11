Police looking for witnesses to alleged Westfield Woden assault

Police are looking for two witnesses to an alleged assault in Westfield Woden last year.
It is alleged about 7.15pm on Sunday, September 17, two boys assaulted another boy in the shopping centre while a girl allegedly filmed the attack on a mobile phone.
Three youths have been charged in relation to the incident.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said police would like to speak to two other girls who were present around the time of the assault who may be able to identify the alleged offenders.
One girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build, and blonde and purple hair.
She was wearing a black top, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black cap at the time of the incident. Police understand she provided first aid to the victim following the alleged assault.
The other girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build, and dark hair. She was wearing a black top, grey zip-through jumper, black pants, and black and white shoes at the time of the alleged assault.
"Police are urging both of these girls to make contact as they may have information that could assist the investigation. We would like to stress that neither of these girls are in any trouble in relation to the alleged assault," the spokesperson said.
"There were also a number of people - adults and juveniles - present at the location following the alleged assault. Any of these people who have not yet spoken to police are also urged to come forward."
Anyone with information that could assist police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7540606. Information can be provided anonymously.
