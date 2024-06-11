Crash on Gungahlin Drive causing major delays northbound

A two-car crash on Gungahlin Drive in Bruce has caused major traffic delays northbound on Tuesday evening.
The collision was reported just after 5pm and occurred on the northbound lanes of Gungahlin drive near the Belconnen way overpass.
The crash has caused extensive delays on Caswell Drive and the Glenloch Interchange, northbound.
Police attended the scene and the cars have been moved of the road.
No injuries have been reported.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.