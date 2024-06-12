One of Australian sport's most important figures is stepping down

Sport Integrity Australia chief David Sharpe will step away from the role confident the agency has the framework in place to protect vulnerable people in sport from outside threats.
SIA officials were alerted of Sharpe's decision on Wednesday morning, with the agency's chief executive officer to finish in the role on August 2. Interim chief executive details are to be advised.
ASADA was absorbed by Sport Integrity Australia in 2020 following a recommendation by the Wood Review to streamline sports integrity bodies into one agency.
SIA was given greater powers under legislative changes when created, enabling the pursuit of what Sharpe has described as facilitators of corruption ranging from prohibited substance suppliers to organised crime factions.
The move turned SIA into a "one-stop shop" for sports integrity matters by managing doping, match fixing, sports wagering and corruption in sport.
Sharpe was appointed SIA's inaugural chief executive having already led the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority following a decorated 30-year career in the AFP.
"I would like to thank everyone at Sport Integrity Australia for the passion and commitment you bring to your roles each and every day," Sharpe said.
"You can be proud of what we have achieved together to protect vulnerable people in sport, none more notable than building and implementing a national integrity framework for all sport in Australia.
"I have always said that in order to protect sport, we had to work together, and the national integrity framework is proof of that."
Sharpe says the agency's achievements would not have been possible without the partnerships built with athletes, the federal government, and sport and law enforcement.
